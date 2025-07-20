Entertainment
Quaxly Takes Center Stage for Pokémon GO Community Day on July 20
SEATTLE, Washington — The beloved Duckling Pokémon, Quaxly, will highlight July’s Pokémon GO Community Day on Sunday, July 20, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time. During this exciting event, trainers can catch Quaxly more frequently in the wild, along with a chance to encounter its Shiny forms.
Trainers eager to evolve their Quaxwell into a Quaquaval must do so before July 27, 2025, at 10:00 PM local time. The newly evolved Quaquaval will come equipped with the exclusive Charged Attack, Hydro Cannon. This addition makes it even more valuable for battles.
The Community Day offers a range of bonuses, including triple Catch Stardust, double Catch Candy, and increased chances of encountering Candy XL. Trainers can also benefit from a three-hour duration of Incense and Lures that exclude Daily Adventure and Golden Lure.
Photobomb opportunities will allow trainers to snap AR photos for surprise Quaxly encounters. Furthermore, completing various PokéStop Showcases will reward trainers with Stardust, Poké Balls, and bonus Quaxly encounters.
To participate in Community Day Special Research, trainers can purchase access for US$1.99, offering various rewards upon completion. Additionally, those who log in during this special event will gain access to free Timed Research running throughout the week, culminating in an encounter with Quaxly featuring a Delightful Days-themed special background.
With Pokémon costumes and themed backgrounds amplifying the fun, trainers will find it easy to enjoy catching new shiny forms of Quaxly, Quaxwell, and Quaquaval. Gathering in communities around the world, Pokémon fans unite to celebrate this thrilling day!
