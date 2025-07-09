Queen Camilla Enjoys Tennis Legends at Wimbledon Quarter-Finals

WIMBLEDON, England — Queen Camilla arrived at Wimbledon on Wednesday to watch the quarter-final matches, greeted warmly by tennis legends and staff alike. The royal visit came after a busy schedule that included formal events at Buckingham Palace.

Upon her arrival, the Queen shared a light moment with tennis icon Billie Jean King before engaging in conversation with Novak Djokovic, a seven-time Wimbledon champion. This visit marked a delightful surprise for tennis fans at the All England Club.

Accompanied by her sister, Annabel Elliot, the Queen settled into the Royal Box just in time to watch the match between No. 7 seed Mirra Andreeva and unseeded Swiss player Belinda Bencic. All England Club chair Debbie Jevans welcomed the Queen as she took her seat.

Earlier in the day, the Queen met with Djokovic during a meet-and-greet session with tournament staff and officials, including lead groundsperson Will Brierley and lead gardener Robin Murphy. She took a moment to chat with a ball girl and ball boy, further highlighting her approachable demeanor.

The Royal Box was filled with other high-profile attendees, including actor Hugh Grant, Olympic gold medalist Katherine Grainger, and former Prime Minister Sir John Major. Celebrity guests also included Tottenham Hotspur CEO Vinai Venkatesham and cricketing legend Kumar Sangakkara.

On the same day, music luminary Katherine Jenkins caught attention in a pastel pink dress, sitting alongside her husband, filmmaker Andrew Levitas. Other familiar faces in attendance included footballers Jurrien Timber and Bukayo Saka, as well as comedian Michael McIntyre.

The match day was not only about tennis but also about celebrity spotting, as fans enjoyed a sun-soaked atmosphere at SW19 following a weekend of mixed weather. The warm reception extended to the crowd as they cheered on Britain’s Cam Norrie, who faced off against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz later in the tournament.

As Wimbledon continues, the grand event remains a highlight for both tennis enthusiasts and celebrities alike.