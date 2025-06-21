Queenie Makes History as First Porn Star Coney Island Mermaid Queen

Brooklyn, New York — This year, the Coney Island Mermaid Parade is turning heads with its historic choice for Queen Mermaid. For the first time in its nearly 50-year history, a porn star, Queenie, has been crowned the parade’s royal figure.

Queenie, who has received an Adult Video News Award for Best Orgy, expressed her excitement about representing the sex worker community. “I’m honored to be the first. Obviously, it’s so important to have representation of sex workers,” she said during an interview at her home in Bed-Stuy. “I’m proud to be able to represent the pornstar/sex worker girly community in such an iconic New York institution.”

Chosen last week, Queenie will lead the parade alongside King Neptune, Eugene Hütz, the frontman of the band Gogol Bordello. She accepted the title immediately, recognizing the prestige of past monarchs, which includes luminaries like Queen Latifah and Carol Razdiwill. Queenie plans to make a splash in a stunning crown and dress crafted by friends, describing her look as a “shipwrecked seawench mermaid gladiatrix princess.”

Realizing she would be the first porn star in the role made Queenie reflect on the significance of her participation. “That’s what New York is all about: people who are misfits and come from all over the world. They come here to be weird and creative,” she told The Post. “I feel like the Mermaid Parade really embodies that.”

While the parade has a long-standing reputation for being progressive, Queenie noted that it took 43 years for a porn star to be chosen as the monarch. “It’s a really stigmatized industry,” she explained. “But I also think it’s really cool that I’m the first at a time when many of our rights are under attack.”

Queenie’s journey into adult film began in 2022, after spending a decade in New York’s underground music scene. “I always see everything that I do as an extension of my creative self,” she said, revealing her interest in Italian erotica films from the 1980s. “If I’m afraid of doing something, it’s a challenge to explore it.”

Since entering the adult film world, she has accumulated multiple awards, including Best New Starlet and Best Music at this year’s XMAs Awards. A new single titled “Downfalling,” slated for release next week, explores the complexities of her experiences. “It’s about getting weird DMs and wanting to push men down stairs,” she said, teasing the song’s themes.

Her participation in the Mermaid Parade highlights her history as a vibrant underground performer. Adam Rinn, the new Artistic Director of Coney Island USA, praised her selection, emphasizing the organization’s support for sex worker representation. “We’re very excited about it,” he said.

Despite any potential backlash, Queenie is hopeful. “This is a parade where freedom is the main centerpiece,” she said. “I would also ask people to open their minds a little bit and have compassion. Sex workers are people and artists, and it’s a job that many have for part of their lives.”

Queenie will lead the parade this Saturday as its first-ever porn star Queen Mermaid, promising an unforgettable celebration.