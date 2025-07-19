Queens Lawyer Reveals Causes Behind Car Accident Settlement Delays

JACKSON HEIGHTS, New York – Queens car accident lawyer Keetick L. Sanchez of K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. has identified key reasons for delays in obtaining compensation after auto accidents. In a recent statement, Sanchez described how understanding these delays can help victims manage their stress during a challenging time.

According to Sanchez, disputes over liability are common and often necessitate thorough investigations. He explained, “Serious injuries often necessitate extensive medical treatment and thorough documentation, which can extend the settlement timeline.” Victims must reach Maximum Medical Improvement (MMI) before settlements can be finalized.

Another major factor Sanchez highlighted is the role of insurance companies. He noted that insurers sometimes employ tactics that delay or reduce payouts, such as making low initial offers or requesting excessive documentation. Victims are encouraged to seek knowledgeable legal help to navigate these tactics effectively.

The state’s no-fault insurance system also affects the timeline. In New York, motorists must have Personal Injury Protection (PIP) insurance, which covers basic economic losses like medical expenses regardless of fault. Victims who meet the serious injury threshold can seek further compensation, complicating the claims process and extending negotiations.

Sanchez outlined the settlement process, which includes claim initiation, evaluation, negotiations, and potential litigation. Each stage requires careful management to ensure that claimants’ rights are protected. Keeping detailed records can help streamline this process, according to Sanchez.

Victims can play an active role in speeding up their settlements. Promptly returning necessary documents and attending medical appointments are critical steps. Sanchez also warned against discussing accidents on social media, as these communications might be used against claimants by insurance companies.

External factors can contribute to delays as well. Issues such as acquiring complete medical records or coordinating with multiple parties can extend the timeline significantly. If disputes arise, the likelihood of moving toward trial increases, potentially elongating the process even further.

Considering initial settlement offers is essential. Many insurance companies may propose quick settlements that undervalue victims’ injuries and future care needs. Patience and thorough negotiation can help确保公平赔偿.

Keetick L. Sanchez encourages victims experiencing delays in their settlement process to consider legal representation. The K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. offers free consultations to assist victims in navigating complex negotiations and countering tactics from insurance companies.

Victims who feel uncertain about their settlements or suspect unfair treatment can reach out to Sanchez’s office for experienced guidance and support. The firm is dedicated to helping clients secure just compensation so they can focus on their recovery.