Education
Queens University and Elon University Announce Historic Merger
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queens University of Charlotte and Elon University announced a major merger during a news conference Tuesday, aiming to enhance higher education in North Carolina and support Charlotte’s workforce.
Queens University Acting President Jesse Cureton revealed the merger plan, calling it a “historic day” for the region. He described the decision as one that “amplifies the strengths of both universities.”n
The agreement received unanimous support from both institutions’ boards of trustees. Cureton reassured that Queens’ core values would remain intact, emphasizing a commitment to service, inclusive dialogue, and innovation.
“The values that have defined us will continue to thrive while new opportunities are created for our students, faculty, alumni, and future Charlotteans,” he stated.
Current students at Queens will face no disruption in their education; they will continue learning with the same professors while benefiting from Elon’s engaged learning model and expanded alumni network.
Elon University President Connie Book highlighted the merger’s potential to support Charlotte’s growth. “We are excited and honored to provide leadership for the future of higher education in one of America’s fastest-growing cities,” she said.
The combined institution aims to enhance Charlotte’s talent pipeline and workforce readiness. Cureton pointed out that Elon already has over 3,000 alumni working in Charlotte.
Book shared the success story of Tia Hudgins, a Queens alumna who graduated from Elon Law and was recently appointed as a district judge. Hudgins’ story exemplifies the educational impact the merger seeks to achieve.
Hugh McColl, who served as Queens’ board chairman for two decades, endorsed the merger as a necessary step for Charlotte’s educational landscape, labeling it “a tremendous gift” for future generations.
University leaders plan to launch a listening tour starting in October to gather community input on the merger’s implementation.
