Queensland Dominates NSW in State of Origin Game 3

Sydney, Australia – Queensland took control of Game 3 of the State of Origin series, leading New South Wales 14-0 after the first half. The match, held at Accor Stadium, showcased Queensland’s offensive strength and tactical superiority over the Blues.

After a tense opening 20 minutes, Queensland capitalized on a defensive lapse from NSW. Xavier Coates scored the first try in the corner after a slick pass from Gehamat Shibasaki around the 25-minute mark. Val Holmes successfully converted from the sideline, giving Queensland an early advantage.

NSW struggled to contain Queensland’s offense, with their inside defense lacking at key moments. Despite some strong runs from Blues players like Payne Haas and Stephen Crichton, errors marred their offensive efforts. The Maroons’ defense proved formidable, consistently shutting down NSW’s attacks.

“We need to stay focused and apply pressure,” said NSW coach, referencing the need for a stronger response from his players. “We’ve got to adapt and use our bench effectively.”

As halftime approached, a penalty for Queensland added to their score, increasing the pressure on the Blues. “Every set counts,” stated Queensland’s coach, remarking on the importance of their disciplined play.

Fans at the stadium reflected the fierce rivalry, with many wearing sky blue in support of NSW. Among the crowd were family members of NSW player Olivia Higgins, who expressed their hope for both the men’s and women’s teams to achieve victory. “When you have someone who plays for the Blues, it makes you dislike Queensland even more,” said Luke Higgins.

As the match progresses into the second half, the stakes rise even higher for NSW as they look to defend their series title.