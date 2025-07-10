Entertainment
Queer Icons Ethel Cain and JoJo Siwa Revive ‘Bette Davis Eyes’
NEW YORK, NY — The iconic song “Bette Davis Eyes” is experiencing a resurgence, thanks to contemporary queer pop artists Ethel Cain and JoJo Siwa. Both artists have recently released interpretations of the 1981 hit, originally sung by Kim Carnes, capturing the attention of fans and critics alike.
The song, which describes a dangerously captivating woman, has inspired a fresh take after decades. JoJo Siwa, known for her role in “Dance Moms,” revealed her version on Instagram. Dressed in vintage attire reminiscent of a 1950s housewife, Siwa teased a studio version of her cover, which she dubbed a tribute to her new relationship with her boyfriend, Hughes.
“Bette Davis Eyes” contains a tension between admiration and caution, echoed in Siwa’s performance as she shifts the narrative towards a more straightforward relationship dynamic. Although her rendition has faced scrutiny for its perceived simplicity, it marks a notable shift in her artistic identity.
In contrast, Ethel Cain, the alt-pop artist whose real name is Hayden Anhedönia, breathed new life into the classic with her single “Fuck Me Eyes.” Released on July 2 and featured on her upcoming album, Cain’s version retains the song’s original allure while introducing contemporary elements and more complex emotional narratives.
Cain’s storytelling dives into tales of obsession with a woman, blending vulnerability and empowerment. She sings, “All the boys wanna love her when she bats her / Fuck me eyes,” challenging traditional perceptions of desire and attraction.
As these two interpretations highlight differing perspectives on the song, they underscore a significant cultural shift. Siwa’s portrayal offers a nostalgic look back, while Cain’s presents a nuanced and progressive take on gender and sexuality.
Both artists encapsulate the song’s enduring appeal and its ability to resonate with new generations. Whether through Siwa’s retro lens or Cain’s modern twist, “Bette Davis Eyes” continues to capture the essence of attraction and intrigue.
