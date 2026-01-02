Sports
Quentin Grimes Struggles as 76ers Shift Offensive Focus
Philadelphia, PA — Quentin Grimes, a key player for the Philadelphia 76ers, has faced challenges on the court as the team nears full health. Known for his three-point shooting and perimeter defense, Grimes has been less effective in recent games, averaging only 8.1 points on 28.1% shooting over the last seven outings.
This drop in performance coincides with the return of larger roles for stars Joel Embiid and Paul George. Grimes began the season as one of the 76ers’ primary ball-handlers and was playing some of the best basketball of his career, averaging 17 points on 45.6% shooting in his first 21 games.
However, recent adjustments have seen Grimes’ on-ball opportunities diminish. His usage rate significantly declines when he shares the floor with Embiid and George, as the 76ers adapt their offense to better fit their star players. Only 22.8% of Grimes’ shots in his last seven games came from within 10 feet of the rim, compared to 39.3% earlier in the season.
Grimes has struggled with positioning and shot selection, often settling for three-point attempts instead of driving to the basket. Coach Nick Nurse noted that Grimes’ ability to attack the rim is one of his strongest attributes, which seems to be missing recently. In their last match against the Thunder, Grimes scored 13 points but shot just 30% from the field.
Despite these struggles, Nurse remains optimistic. “He’s had a lot of great games this year… it’s just a matter of getting to the rim and seeing the ball go in,” he said regarding Grimes’ performance.
As the 76ers prepare for their next game, Grimes’ transition from an offensive focal point to a supportive role remains a critical development for the team’s success. With stars like Embiid, George, and Tyrese Maxey on the court, integrating effectively will be crucial for Grimes to regain his rhythm and contribute offensively.
Recent Posts
- AJ Dybantsa Scores 35 Points, Dazzles with Dunk
- Nebraska Basketball Faces Tough Test Against Michigan State on Friday Night
- Sami Zayn Names Kevin Owens Match His Favorite of 2025
- Jaguars Extend Cole Van Lanen’s Contract for $51 Million
- Bulls Defeat Pelicans Despite Missing Top Scorers
- Grizzlies Face Lakers in A Crucial Matchup Due to Key Injuries
- Rising Illegal Activities Reported in Yosemite National Park Amid Shutdown
- SpaceX Launches Italian Earth Observation Satellite from California
- Thunder Face Depleted Warriors in Highly Anticipated Matchup
- Dakota Johnson Sparks Dating Rumors with Musician Role Model
- Gonzaga Bulldogs Prep for WCC Showdown After Strong Non-Conference Start
- Haitians Celebrate Independence Day Amid New Travel Ban
- Arizona Wildcats Face SMU Mustangs in Holiday Bowl Showdown
- Philadelphia Launches Taskforce to Combat Illegal Dumping
- Mika Zibanejad Set for New York Rangers Comeback This Season
- Knicks’ Ariel Hukporti Out After Mouth Injury Against Pelicans
- Alex Honnold to Livestream Taipei 101 Ascent on Netflix
- Matt Cardona Returns for Thrilling NWA Event in Atlanta
- Matthew Tkachuk Returns to Practice with Panthers After Surgery
- Ethan Hunt Returns as ‘Mission: Impossible III’ Streams on Prime Video