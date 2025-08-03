Entertainment
Quentin Tarantino Remembers Michael Madsen at Private Memorial
LOS ANGELES, CA — Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino paid tribute to his long-time friend and collaborator, Michael Madsen, at a private memorial held on Friday at the Vista Theatre. Madsen passed away on July 3 at the age of 67, with the initial report indicating cardiac arrest as the cause of death.
During the memorial, Tarantino shared a memorable incident from the set of their 1992 film, Reservoir Dogs, where he faced challenges while directing actor Lawrence Tierney. Tarantino described the first week of shooting as chaotic, saying, ‘Lawrence Tierney was a fucking nightmare. He was completely insane.’
The director recounted a specific moment when Tierney crossed a line, prompting Tarantino to fire him. ‘I thought my career was over after that,’ he recalled. ‘But the entire cast and crew applauded my decision.’
That same evening, Madsen left a voicemail expressing his support. Doing an impression of Madsen, Tarantino shared the message: ‘I really respected what you did tonight. It was needed, and I want you to know that I respect it as a director, a captain, and as a man.’
Madsen, known for roles in films like Kill Bill and The Hateful Eight, had an acting career that spanned over four decades. His representatives announced he was actively working on multiple independent films and a book of poetry before his passing.
“Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, who will be missed by many,” his management team said in a joint statement. The impact of his work and his legacy in cinema remain significant.
