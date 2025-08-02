Quentin Tarantino Remembers Michael Madsen at Emotional Memorial

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Quentin Tarantino paid tribute to the late actor Michael Madsen on Friday during a private memorial service at the Vista Theatre. Madsen, famously known for his roles in ‘Reservoir Dogs’ and ‘Kill Bill,’ passed away in July at the age of 67 due to cardiac arrest.

Tarantino, who directed Madsen in several films, shared cherished memories and humorous anecdotes that elicited both laughter and tears from attendees, including fellow actors Sean Penn and Daryl Hannah. A notable moment came when Tarantino recounted Madsen’s admiration for his decision to fire Lawrence Tierney from ‘Reservoir Dogs’ due to his disruptive behavior on set.

“Mike called me later that night to say how much he respected me for that,” Tarantino recalled fondly. He described Madsen as a trusted collaborator throughout his career, with their work together spanning projects like ‘The Hateful Eight’ and ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.’

The memorial was emotionally charged, with many shedding tears as they remembered Madsen’s impact on their lives and the film industry. A collection of memorabilia celebrating Madsen’s legacy was displayed, including action figures from his films and a book of his photography.

Madsen’s unexpected passing brought an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues alike. He was found unresponsive at his Malibu home shortly after undergoing a PET scan and was pronounced dead at the scene. Medical reports highlight that Madsen suffered from various health issues, including cardiomyopathy and chronic alcoholism.

Despite the sorrow in the room, attendees described an atmosphere filled with warmth and mutual respect as Tarantino illuminated Madsen’s larger-than-life personality. “He was a crazy man, but he was our crazy man,” Tarantino said, eliciting smiles amid the tears.