Querétaro Faces Tijuana Amid Leadership Changes in Liga MX Opener

TIJUANA, Mexico — Querétaro will kick off the Apertura 2025 season against Tijuana at Estadio Caliente tonight. This match is especially significant as Querétaro celebrates its 75th anniversary, yet the team faces uncertainty and challenges due to recent personnel changes.

Coach Benjamín Mora is preparing his squad to take the field with only 18 players, including 11 starters and seven substitutes. This limited roster comes after several key departures during the offseason, including players like Josué Colman and Francisco Venegas. Querétaro’s struggle to bolster its lineup has left them at a disadvantage as they begin the new season.

The team traveled to Tijuana with these roster issues, and it may add youth players to fill gaps left by recent departures. Notably, the club announced the arrival of new players such as José Hernández and Luis Carlos Villegas, but they remain overall weakened and short-staffed.

Meanwhile, the club’s ownership has changed hands. Following the sale from Grupo Caliente to Innovatio Capital, led by Mark Spiegel, there has been considerable transition. Spiegel expressed excitement about the acquisition, stating, “We have long viewed Liga MX as an ideal investment platform.” This ownership change adds another layer of complexity for Querétaro as they start the season.

As Querétaro prepares to compete, Tijuana will also be looking to rebound from a disappointing last season. The Xolos have made significant changes, including hiring ‘Loco’ Abreu as their new head coach and signing former Querétaro player Adonis Preciado to strengthen their attack.

Both teams are eager for a strong start, but with Querétaro’s current situation and Tijuana’s adjustments, tonight’s match promises to be more than just a game; it showcases the evolving landscape of Liga MX.