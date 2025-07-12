Sports
Querétaro Faces Tijuana Amid Leadership Changes in Liga MX Opener
TIJUANA, Mexico — Querétaro will kick off the Apertura 2025 season against Tijuana at Estadio Caliente tonight. This match is especially significant as Querétaro celebrates its 75th anniversary, yet the team faces uncertainty and challenges due to recent personnel changes.
Coach Benjamín Mora is preparing his squad to take the field with only 18 players, including 11 starters and seven substitutes. This limited roster comes after several key departures during the offseason, including players like Josué Colman and Francisco Venegas. Querétaro’s struggle to bolster its lineup has left them at a disadvantage as they begin the new season.
The team traveled to Tijuana with these roster issues, and it may add youth players to fill gaps left by recent departures. Notably, the club announced the arrival of new players such as José Hernández and Luis Carlos Villegas, but they remain overall weakened and short-staffed.
Meanwhile, the club’s ownership has changed hands. Following the sale from Grupo Caliente to Innovatio Capital, led by Mark Spiegel, there has been considerable transition. Spiegel expressed excitement about the acquisition, stating, “We have long viewed Liga MX as an ideal investment platform.” This ownership change adds another layer of complexity for Querétaro as they start the season.
As Querétaro prepares to compete, Tijuana will also be looking to rebound from a disappointing last season. The Xolos have made significant changes, including hiring ‘Loco’ Abreu as their new head coach and signing former Querétaro player Adonis Preciado to strengthen their attack.
Both teams are eager for a strong start, but with Querétaro’s current situation and Tijuana’s adjustments, tonight’s match promises to be more than just a game; it showcases the evolving landscape of Liga MX.
Recent Posts
- Nassau Executive Blakeman Exempts Police from Mask Ban Amid Controversy
- Modern Family Star Opens Up About Pacemaker Surgery
- Will Nick Saban Make a Return to Coaching After Retirement?
- Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia’s Feud Reignites Over New Song’s Lyrics
- Production Begins on HBO’s New Harry Potter Series with First Look
- Trump Threatens 30% Tariff on EU and Mexican Imports
- Trump Proposes U.S. Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine
- Jonathan Milan Ends Italian Victory Drought in Tour de France Stage Eight
- Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis