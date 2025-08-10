Sports
Querétaro Signs Three Players Ahead of Apertura 2025
Querétaro, Mexico – Gallos Blancos de Querétaro has made significant signings to bolster their squad for the Apertura 2025 season. The team, which has faced challenges early this season including an early exit from the Leagues Cup, aims to turn its fortunes around with new acquisitions.
According to transfer expert César Luis Merlo, Querétaro has secured Santiago Homenchenko, Diego Reyes, and Carlo García to enhance their roster. These players are expected to bring much-needed experience to the team.
Carlo García, a 24-year-old Spanish midfielder, joins Querétaro from Villarreal, where he played 128 matches and scored seven goals. His experience in LaLiga could prove invaluable as Querétaro seeks to improve its competitiveness.
In addition, Homenchenko, a 21-year-old Uruguayan player, arrives from Pachuca. He has also had stints with Real Oviedo and Mirandés in Spain. Diego Reyes is another key addition, returning to Mexico after playing for Tigres, Leganés, and Espanyol among others. Reyes aims to contribute his expertise and help his new team gain momentum.
As Querétaro continues to prepare for the season, these signings may provide the spark needed to rejuvenate the club’s performance.
