One question saved a professor from a deadly submersible dive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jim Kitchen, a professor at the University of North Carolina and seasoned traveler, narrowly escaped a potentially fatal underwater expedition in June 2023.

Kitchen initially signed up to dive in the Titan submersible to explore the wreckage of the Titanic, led by renowned explorer Stockton Rush. However, a week before the voyage, Kitchen attended a safety briefing that prompted him to raise several questions.

During the briefing, Kitchen asked about the submersible’s previous dives, specifically how many times it had successfully completed the descent to the Titanic. He was shocked to learn that the answer was “none.” “So, I motioned to Rush and I said, ‘Hey, talk to me after.’ I didn’t want to spook everyone else in the group. I told him I wasn’t going to go. There was no way I was getting on board,” Kitchen said.

Despite his reservations, the Titan submersible launched a week later without Kitchen onboard. Tragically, it imploded during the dive, resulting in the deaths of all five passengers, including Rush.

Kitchen’s decision not to participate was based on his understanding of risks involved with traveling in an untested submersible. Previously, he had journeyed to some of the world’s most extreme locations, including deep-sea expeditions.

In a statement, Jason Neubauer, the chair of the Titan Marine Board Investigation, remarked, “This marine casualty and the loss of five lives was preventable,” highlighting concerns about safety protocols that were ignored. The two-year investigation revealed that had proper safety measures and testing been conducted, the tragedy might have been avoided.

While expressing relief at having avoided a disastrous fate, Kitchen also shared his heartbreak for the families of the victims, some of whom had initially voiced concerns about the excursion. “If there are calls for additional safety — good,” he said, emphasizing the need for improved safety standards in deep-sea vessels. “I want to see deep-ocean vehicles made from the proper materials. I want to see them certified. I want to see them insured. I want to see them tested.”

Kitchen’s experience underscores the importance of asking questions when it comes to safety, even in uncomfortable situations where one might feel pressured to keep quiet.