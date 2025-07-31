Business
QuickBooks Desktop Pro Plus 2024 Offers Lifetime License for Mac Users
Mountain View, CA – QuickBooks Desktop Pro Plus 2024 for Mac is now available for a one-time price of $249.99, significantly reduced from its regular price of $699. This software offers a lifetime license for one user, eliminating the need for monthly subscriptions or unexpected renewal fees.
Designed specifically for small businesses, freelancers, and startup founders, QuickBooks provides a full range of accounting features. Users can manage invoicing, expense tracking, payroll, reporting, and even handle multiple currencies all in one platform. The software operates locally on Mac devices, ensuring that sensitive financial data remains private and accessible without requiring an internet connection.
This version is compatible with the macOS environment and supports Apple’s silicon architecture, which enhances performance and user experience. These features make QuickBooks Desktop Pro Plus suitable for those who prefer desktop applications over online solutions, ensuring comfort for users who want to own rather than pay for subscriptions.
The current offer from Macworld presents an attractive opportunity for individuals, particularly freelancers, looking to streamline their finances without incurring ongoing costs. The lifetime license promotes a hassle-free approach to managing business finances, and interested users are encouraged to take advantage of this limited-time deal.
For small business owners ready to simplify payrolls, reports, and invoices without the worry of recurring fees, the QuickBooks Desktop Pro Plus 2024 for Mac is an appealing choice.
