Quincy Wilson Breaks U18 400m Record in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Quincy Wilson, a 17-year-old sprint prodigy, shattered the under-18 world best time for the 400 metres by clocking 44.10 seconds at the Ed Murphey Classic on July 13, 2025. This marks the fourth time Wilson has broken this record.

Wilson, who celebrated his birthday in January, triumphantly defeated seasoned U.S. athletes, including Olympic and World Championship relay medallists Bryce Deadmon and Elija Godwin. After his race, Wilson reflected on his performance, stating, “If you see my races before, I haven’t been getting out of the blocks well. My coach has been telling me, ‘stay on the process, do what we’ve got to do.’ I went out there and shot out like a bullet. I’m super thankful and blessed.”

Running in lane five, Wilson quickly gained momentum, even pulling alongside Bahamian Olympic champion Steve Gardiner by the 80-meter mark. Although Gardiner was unable to finish the race, Wilson’s swift start ensured him a commanding lead.

With this latest achievement, Wilson now holds six of the top 10 fastest times ever recorded for an under-18 athlete and ranks second on the under-20 all-time list. The only faster time belongs to American Steve Lewis, who ran 43.87 seconds at the 1988 Olympics.

This year, Wilson is among the fastest competitors in the 400 meters, with only Zakithi Nene, Khaleb McRae, and Jacory Patterson having achieved quicker times. Currently, he is tied for fourth with 2024 Olympic silver medallist Matthew Hudson-Smith.

In addition to his outdoor successes, Wilson excelled in indoor competitions earlier this year, becoming the first athlete to finish a 400-meter race in under 46 seconds indoors before turning 18. His indoor season included a fifth-place finish at the U.S. indoor national championships.

Wilson’s incredible form continued as he anchored the Bullis team to victory in the 4×400 meter relay, breaking their own national record. Additionally, he set another national high school record at the Penn Relays with a split time of 43.99 seconds.

As the U.S. trials for the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo approach at the end of this month, Wilson is well-prepared. He made history last year by becoming the youngest American male track Olympian when he participated in the relay squad at the Paris Games.

Wilson’s remarkable performance in Memphis solidifies his status as a rising star in athletics, and he continues to close in on the long-standing U20 world record.