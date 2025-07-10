JJ Quinerly Shines for Dallas Wings with Career-High 18 Points

Dallas, TX — JJ Quinerly is making her mark on the Dallas Wings in the WNBA. On Monday night, she scored a career-high 18 points in a game against the Phoenix Mercury, marking her third consecutive appearance with double-digit points.

Quinerly tallied her 18 points by shooting 7-for-17 from the field, which included four made three-pointers out of eight attempts. Additionally, she contributed five assists, two steals, and one rebound during the Wings’ 102-72 defeat.

Over her last three games, Quinerly has accumulated 50 points, 10 rebounds, and 16 assists. She has shot 51% from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc on a total of 35 attempts, making 18 of those shots.

Head coach Chris Koclanes praised Quinerly’s progress as she adjusts to her role as a point guard. “You’re seeing with JJ, just her getting more comfortable as a point guard,” Koclanes said. “The last couple years at West Virginia, she played off the ball, so really commanding her spot and finding balance of when to score, when to facilitate. Her tempo has impacted us in so many ways.”

The Dallas Wings will look to bounce back from their loss as they prepare to face the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET.