Quinnipiac Bobcats Face Off Against Iona Gaels in Key MAAC Rivalry

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — The Quinnipiac Bobcats will visit the Iona Gaels on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, for a college basketball game at the Hynes Athletics Center. The game is set to tip off at 7:00 PM EST.

Iona enters the game as the betting favorite with a spread of -3.5, while the over/under total points is set at 163.5. Despite the odds, the Quinnipiac Bobcats have a 51 percent chance of winning, according to pre-game simulations based on player injuries and recent matchups.

Quinnipiac currently holds a record of 5-3 this season. In their last game, they defeated Stonehill 76-62, showcasing their offensive capabilities. Jaden Zimmerman led the team with 22 points in that matchup.

The Bobcats boast an average of 79.6 points per game this season, and they shot 45 percent from the field in their recent win. This trend has made them a strong contender in the MAAC, having averaged 77.6 points per game last season.

The Iona Gaels, on the other hand, have a record of 6-2 and recently won against Delaware with a score of 89-66. CJ Anthony was instrumental in that victory, scoring 26 points. The Gaels are averaging 85.1 points per game this season, demonstrating their offensive prowess.

Both teams are known for their high-tempo play, which could make for an exciting match. Quinnipiac will need to tighten its defense, having given up an average of 76.1 points per game this season. The Gaels, while scoring effectively, still allow 78.8 points per game, highlighting the potential for a shootout.

This MAAC rivalry promises to be competitive, with both teams eager to secure a victory that could impact their standings this season. Fans can catch the action on ESPN+.