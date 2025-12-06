Sports
Quinnipiac Bobcats Face Off Against Iona Gaels in Key MAAC Rivalry
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — The Quinnipiac Bobcats will visit the Iona Gaels on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, for a college basketball game at the Hynes Athletics Center. The game is set to tip off at 7:00 PM EST.
Iona enters the game as the betting favorite with a spread of -3.5, while the over/under total points is set at 163.5. Despite the odds, the Quinnipiac Bobcats have a 51 percent chance of winning, according to pre-game simulations based on player injuries and recent matchups.
Quinnipiac currently holds a record of 5-3 this season. In their last game, they defeated Stonehill 76-62, showcasing their offensive capabilities. Jaden Zimmerman led the team with 22 points in that matchup.
The Bobcats boast an average of 79.6 points per game this season, and they shot 45 percent from the field in their recent win. This trend has made them a strong contender in the MAAC, having averaged 77.6 points per game last season.
The Iona Gaels, on the other hand, have a record of 6-2 and recently won against Delaware with a score of 89-66. CJ Anthony was instrumental in that victory, scoring 26 points. The Gaels are averaging 85.1 points per game this season, demonstrating their offensive prowess.
Both teams are known for their high-tempo play, which could make for an exciting match. Quinnipiac will need to tighten its defense, having given up an average of 76.1 points per game this season. The Gaels, while scoring effectively, still allow 78.8 points per game, highlighting the potential for a shootout.
This MAAC rivalry promises to be competitive, with both teams eager to secure a victory that could impact their standings this season. Fans can catch the action on ESPN+.
Recent Posts
- Automated User Behavior Triggers Content Access Restrictions
- SEPTA Contract Negotiations Could Lead to Strike Affecting Philadelphia Schools
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown