Sports
Quinnipiac Star Selected for Team France in 2026 Olympics
HAMDEN, Conn. — Quinnipiac University first-year forward has been selected to represent Team France at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Games. This announcement marks a historic moment as France’s senior women’s team prepares for its inaugural appearance in the Olympic women’s ice hockey tournament.
The player, a native of Savoie, France, has impressed this season, playing eight games for the Bobcats and racking up three goals and four assists. She has previously competed for Team France at the IIHF World Championships, where she contributed to a gold medal victory in the 2021-22 season and a bronze in 2023-24.
Before joining Quinnipiac, the forward displayed her talent at John Abbott College, scoring a remarkable 103 points in just 64 games over three seasons. Her selection for the Olympic team showcases her skill and dedication to the sport.
France will kick off its Olympic journey in Group B, facing host nation Italy on February 5. Following that, they will compete against Japan on February 6, Sweden on February 8, and Germany on February 9.
This opportunity is not just a personal achievement for the young athlete but also a leap for French women’s hockey, placing it on the global sporting stage. Fans can follow Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey on social media @QU_WIH for more updates on their journey.
