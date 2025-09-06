Quinshon Judkins Signs With Browns Just Before NFL Season Opener

BEREA, Ohio — Quinshon Judkins, the Cleveland Browns’ second-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft, has finally signed his rookie contract just before the start of the NFL season. The 21-year-old running back signed a fully guaranteed four-year deal worth approximately $11.4 million on September 6, 2025. This comes after an offseason marked by uncertainty due to legal issues and contract negotiations.

Judkins, selected as the 36th overall pick after an impressive single season at Ohio State where he rushed for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns, faced challenges before his signing. He was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge in July, leading to concerns about his status with the team. However, on August 14, the Broward County State Attorney’s Office decided not to file charges, stating that there was insufficient evidence, which cleared the way for him to return to the team.

Despite the resolution of his legal issues, contract talks between Judkins and the Browns were stalled as the NFL conducted its own investigation regarding the incident. Reports indicated that the team preferred to finalize his deal only after the investigation wrapped up. Coach Kevin Stefanski earlier expressed uncertainty about Judkins’ readiness to join the team, saying, “I can’t get into that. Hard to speculate.”

The Browns provisionally signed Judkins just in time for the season, but he is not expected to debut in the team’s Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals due to the lack of practice time.

In his absence, the Browns’ running back duties have fallen primarily to Jerome Ford and rookie Dylan Sampson, with Ford averaging a career-best 5.4 yards per carry last season. As Judkins begins the acclimatization process with Cleveland, his future performance and contributions to the backfield remain uncertain.

With this signing, all of the 2025 NFL Draft picks are now under contract. However, Judkins may still face potential NFL discipline related to his arrest, as the league could place him on the Commissioner’s Exempt List pending further investigation. This cloud over his future adds to the ongoing narrative surrounding the rookie’s transition into the NFL.