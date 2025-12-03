Sports
Quintanar del Rey Faces Elche in Historic Copa del Rey Match Today
QUINTANAR DEL REY, Spain – The CD Quintanar del Rey will host Elche CF today in a second round match of the Copa del Rey, a crucial moment for both teams. The game is set to start at 21:00 local time at the Estadio Municipal San Marcos, which has a capacity of about 2,800 spectators.
Quintanar, competing in the Segunda Federación, aims to make history by advancing in the tournament, an event filled with unexpected outcomes. “It is the first time we play in the second round of the Copa del Rey; we must prepare ourselves as best as we can,” said local coach Pedro Bolaños.
Elche, newly promoted to Primera División, enters the match after a narrow defeat against Getafe, where they lost 1-0. However, they previously showcased their potential with a remarkable 2-2 draw against Real Madrid.
Fans can watch the match live on M+ LaLiga 4, available on Movistar Plus+ and Orange TV. Elche CF will also provide live commentary on its X account, although Quintanar has not confirmed any real-time updates for its supporters.
Both teams are aware of the significance of this encounter and the potential for an upset, as lower division teams often bring unexpected surprises in the Copa del Rey.
