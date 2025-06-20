Rachel DeMita’s Departure from Big3 Tied to Caitlin Clark Tweet

CHICAGO, June 20, 2025 — Popular basketball influencer Rachel DeMita is no longer with Ice Cube‘s Big3 basketball league. The split comes after DeMita tweeted about highlights of WNBA player Caitlin Clark while working as a courtside correspondent during a Big3 game last Saturday.

Sources told Front Office Sports that the tweet was the ‘final straw’ in DeMita’s tenure with the league. Clark had just returned to the court after missing five games due to a quad injury, and her game was aired on ABC at the same time Big3 was broadcasting from Chicago on CBS.

While covering the Big3 event, DeMita shared a video of Clark making a deep three-pointer, captioned, ‘For those who questioned the hype.’ DeMita’s agent was not available for comment, and a Big3 spokesperson declined to discuss personnel matters.

DeMita, a former host of NBA 2KTV, has amassed a large following on social media, boasting over 278,000 Twitter followers, 452,000 TikTok followers, one million on Instagram, and 362,000 YouTube subscribers. She joined the Big3 last season in a role intended to bring a unique and engaging perspective to the league.

The decision to end her contract raises questions about the league’s culture and the reaction to DeMita’s social media activity. Interest in Clark had surged, leading Big3 to offer her a lucrative $10 million deal this spring, which included partial ownership of a team and merchandising profits. However, Clark declined the offer to focus on her rookie WNBA season.

The timing of DeMita’s tweet amidst an ongoing Big3 game has left many wondering about the internal dynamics of the league and the expectations placed on its correspondents.