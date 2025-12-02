Rachel Maddow Explores Historical Parallels in New Podcast Project

NEW YORK, New York – Rachel Maddow, a prominent voice in progressive media and an influential figure at MSNBC, has launched a new project that examines the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II. This initiative is particularly timely as it reflects on the troubling sociopolitical climate in the United States today.

Maddow’s new podcast, “Burn Order,” emphasizes a historical lens to address current events. She expresses an unwavering sense of optimism amid the often bleak landscape of contemporary politics. ‘Doing the right thing doesn’t always pay off in the short run, but your country will ultimately get this right,’ she states.

This project draws direct parallels between the injustices faced in the past and those experienced by marginalized groups today, particularly migrants. Maddow plans to highlight several specific events, including the discovery of a government memo from 1982 that had been ordered for destruction. This document serves as a warning of how easily society forgets its historical mistakes.

Maddow will also spotlight key figures such as Ken Ringle, a cultural anthropologist who opposed the internment, and Ralph Carr, the Governor of Colorado at the time, who advocated against the injustice faced by Japanese Americans. Their efforts underscore that while advocacy may not lead to immediate recognition, it can foster long-term change.

‘Our history is replete with examples of how fear can lead to misguided policies,’ Maddow notes. She believes understanding these patterns is critical for addressing contemporary issues related to immigration and national security.

Maddow emphasizes that the challenges faced today echo decisions from the past, making it essential for citizens to remember and learn from these moments. As she puts it, ‘We should know how the people who fixed it, exposed it, and stopped this policy did their work.’

Grateful for her platform at MS NOW, Maddow asserts the need for a free press in combating the rise of authoritarianism. ‘It’s an honor to cover what we want without fear or favor,’ she explains.

In launching “Burn Order,” Maddow aims to inspire accountability and ensure that ‘good guys’ ultimately prevail, believing that understanding history can lead to meaningful change.