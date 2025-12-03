Rachel Maddow Launches Podcast on Japanese Internment Lessons

NEW YORK, NY — Rachel Maddow, a prominent voice in progressive media, has launched a new podcast that examines the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II. This project, titled “Burn Order,” discusses the relevance of this dark chapter in American history to present-day sociopolitical issues, particularly around the treatment of migrants.

Maddow expresses a sense of optimism despite the heavy themes of her project. “Doing the right thing doesn’t always pay off in the short run, but your country will ultimately get this right,” she said in a recent interview. Her podcast aims to draw parallels between historical injustices and current actions against marginalized groups.

Among the stories highlighted in “Burn Order” is the discovery of a government memo from 1982 that should have been destroyed. This troubling document provides insight into the mistakes of the past that society may easily forget. Maddow emphasizes the importance of learning from history to avoid repeating it.

Key figures such as Ken Ringle, a cultural anthropologist, and Ralph Carr, the Governor of Colorado during the internment, are featured in the podcast. Both advocated against the injustices faced by Japanese Americans, demonstrating the long-term impact of advocacy.

Maddow points out that historical trauma often echoes in today’s political climate, noting the parallels between past actions and current fears around immigration and national security. “Our history is replete with examples of how fear can lead to misguided policies,” she stated.

With MSNBC‘s recent rebranding to MS NOW, Maddow expresses gratitude for a platform that allows her to cover critical issues without constraint. “It’s an honor to cover what we want without fear or favor,” she said.

As Maddow pushes forward with her historical project, she aims to inspire accountability and highlight the importance of understanding the past. “The good guys will be rewarded and the bad guys will be punished or forgotten,” she concluded, underscoring her belief in the potential for meaningful change.