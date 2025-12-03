Rachel Sennott Embraces Change After Saturn Return and Big Success

LOS ANGELES, CA – Rachel Sennott has emerged from her Saturn return with renewed vigor and excitement, celebrating the success of her HBO show, I Love LA. Following a difficult period that included personal upheavals, Sennott reflects on the changes that have shaped her life in recent years.

“At the beginning of it, it was like ‘be prepared to lose everything, change everything,’” Sennott said. The 30-year-old comedian and actress faced challenges, including a breakup and uncertainty about her career. Despite these struggles, she notes that the experience taught her resilience and self-discovery.

Sennott’s show, I Love LA, which has been renewed for a second season, is heavily inspired by her own move to Los Angeles in late 2020. It follows Maia, a 27-year-old talent manager navigating the complexities of Hollywood. “The show is a lot about finding your rhythm and your friends,” Sennott explained.

The cast of I Love LA includes notable actors such as Odessa A’zion and Josh Hutcherson. Sennott expresses her admiration for her co-stars, emphasizing the importance of friendship amid the competitive landscape of the entertainment industry. “Having your people, who you’ve known for so long, there’s a level of trust there that feels good,” she said.

As she approaches her 30th birthday, Sennott also discussed her shifting relationship with social media. “I felt the need to step back from the internet for a second and come back as my new self,” she shared, mentioning a preference for the positive atmosphere of TikTok over the negativity she experienced on platforms like Twitter.

The actress highlighted her evolution throughout her career, stating that her past habits, such as posting vulnerable moments on social media, may not align with her current professional responsibilities. Sennott is determined to grow personally and carve new opportunities in her career.

Ultimately, Rachel Sennott’s candid reflections on her Saturn return and newfound success mark a significant chapter in her life, steering her toward an exciting, promising future in Los Angeles.