Rachel Sennott’s New Comedy Series ‘I Love LA’ Premieres November 2

LOS ANGELES, CA — HBO‘s upcoming comedy series, titled ‘I Love LA‘, is set to premiere on Sunday, November 2, at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. The series, created by and starring Rachel Sennott, depicts an ambitious friend group exploring life and love in Los Angeles.

The eight-episode series will release new episodes weekly, leading up to the finale on December 21. The announcement was made on August 26, 2025, accompanied by promotional images that include a quirky first look featuring Sennott undergoing laser hair removal while promoting the show.

In ‘I Love LA,’ Sennott plays the lead role of Maia, with a supporting cast that includes Jordan Firstman as Charlie, Josh Hutcherson as Dylan, Odessa A’zion as Tallulah, and True Whitaker as Alani. Notable guest stars are Leighton Meester, Moses Ingram, Lauren Holt, Elijah Wood, Quenlin Blackwell, Josh Brener, Tim Baltz, Froy Gutierrez, and Colin Woodell.

The series is executive produced by Sennott along with Emma Barrie, Aida Rodgers, Max Silvestri, and Lorene Scafaria. Directors for the show include Sennott, Scafaria, Bill Benz, and Kevin Bray. This series marks Sennott’s first credit as a creator, building on her prior acclaimed works like the films ‘Shiva Baby’ and ‘Bottoms.’

With ‘I Love LA’, Sennott aims to offer a unique perspective on navigating friendships and relationships within the vibrant culture of Los Angeles. The show’s relatable premise and connection to other contemporary comedies may resonate well with audiences seeking fresh and comedic insights from the female perspective.