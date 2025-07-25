Rachel Zegler Exits ‘Evita’ Mid-Performance Due to Illness

LONDON, England — Actress Rachel Zegler made an unexpected exit from the musical ‘Evita‘ on Thursday, July 24, 2025, during the evening performance due to a mystery illness. Zegler, who plays the lead role of former Argentine first lady Eva Perón, left the stage shortly before intermission, leaving the audience puzzled.

The announcement of Zegler’s departure was made at intermission. Bella Brown, Zegler’s understudy, stepped in to take over for the second act. She began her performance with ‘Don’t Cry for Me Argentina,’ one of the most iconic songs from the production’s score, composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Despite the sudden change, Brown received a standing ovation that lasted nearly five minutes, with the audience applauding her strong performance that carried over the intensity established by Zegler in act one. The show concluded with Brown and the cast bowing a remarkable 10 times.

“Today really showed just how important swings and covers are within this industry,” Brown later wrote on Instagram. “They are pillars of a show!! A proud day to be at Evita.” In another post, she expressed her excitement about performing alongside Zegler, whom she affectionately referred to as her “angel.”

It’s currently unknown if Zegler, 24, will return to the stage for Friday’s performances. She had successfully completed both acts of the matinee show earlier in the day. The production of ‘Evita’ is scheduled to run until September 6, with performances in the London Palladium beginning on June 14 and officially opening on July 1.

The cast also includes Diego Andres Rodriguez as Che and James Olivas as Juan Perón, alongside a talented ensemble. Zegler has previously expressed how significant ‘Evita’ has been to her since childhood, sharing memories of singing the title song with her father.