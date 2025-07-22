Rachel Zoe Files for Divorce from Rodger Berman After 27 Years of Marriage

LOS ANGELES, CA — Fashion designer Rachel Zoe has filed for divorce from her husband of 27 years, Rodger Berman. The petition was submitted on July 21, 2025, in Los Angeles Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences, with the couple listing their date of separation as June 27, 2024.

Zoe, 53, is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their two sons, Skyler, 14, and Kasius, 10. Both parents will have visitation rights. Notably, Zoe declined to seek spousal support and has asked the court to terminate Berman’s ability to apply for spousal support from her.

Berman, 56, serves as co-CEO of Rachel Zoe, Inc., and it remains uncertain whether the details of their split will be featured in the ongoing Season 15 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” where Zoe is currently a cast member.

The former couple announced their separation in September 2024 via a joint Instagram statement, expressing pride in their family and emphasizing their commitment to co-parenting their children. They asked for privacy during this transition.

Zoe and Berman first met in 1991 while attending George Washington University and married in February 1998. Over the years, they gained fame through shows like “The Rachel Zoe Project,” which aired from 2007 to 2013. Sources have suggested that the couple’s personal and professional lives became intertwined, contributing to their decision to part ways.

The filing represents a significant step for Zoe as she navigates this new chapter in her life, while also preparing for her return to reality television.