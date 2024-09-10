Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman Announce Separation After 26 Years of Marriage

Rachel Zoe, a prominent celebrity stylist and reality television star, has announced her separation from her husband, Rodger Berman, after 33 years together, including 26 years of marriage.

Zoe shared the news through a statement posted on her Instagram account, where she expressed that the decision to end their marriage was mutual. She emphasized their pride in the family they have built and the memories they created over the years.

In the statement, Zoe stated, “Our number one priority has been and will always be our children. We are committed to co-parenting our boys and to continuing to work together within the many businesses we share.” She requested privacy for the family as they embark on this new chapter.

Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman first met in 1991 while attending George Washington University in Washington, D.C. Zoe was employed as a hostess at a restaurant where Berman worked as a server. They married in February 1998 and have two children, Skyler, 13, and Kaius, 10, both of whom have appeared on Zoe’s reality shows.

Zoe gained fame in the early 2000s as a wardrobe stylist for celebrities like Nicole Richie and Lindsay Lohan. Over the years, she has developed a distinct fashion aesthetic and has built a successful business empire that includes Rachel Zoe Inc. and Rachel Zoe Ventures, among other ventures.

As of now, it is unclear whether the couple has filed for divorce. Prior to this announcement, Zoe expressed her admiration for Berman on social media, reflecting on their years together during past anniversaries.