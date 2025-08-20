Sports
Racing Club and Peñarol Clash in Copa Libertadores Showdown
Avellaneda, Argentina — Racing Club faces Peñarol of Uruguay this Tuesday at the Presidente Perón Stadium in a crucial second-leg match of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16. After losing the first leg 1-0 in Montevideo, Racing aims to overturn the aggregate score.
The only goal in the first leg came late in the match from David Terans, who scored with ten minutes left. Racing, the current Copa Sudamericana champions, struggled to display their usual style in the match but are motivated to succeed in front of their home crowd.
More than 4,000 Peñarol supporters are expected to attend, adding to the charged atmosphere after complaints from Racing fans regarding treatment in Uruguay. Racing’s recent domestic form, however, raises concerns, as they lost 2-1 to Tigre over the weekend, leaving them at the bottom of their group with only four points from five matches.
Despite these setbacks, Racing’s coaching staff believes the team can perform better in international competition. They hope to dictate the pace and utilize the home advantage to secure a place in the quarterfinals.
Peñarol enters the match looking to protect their slim lead. They suffered a 2-1 defeat against Boston River in their domestic league, losing their undefeated record but remain confident, having won 17 of their last 23 matches across all competitions.
This highly anticipated encounter at El Cilindro will kick off at 5:30 PM PT / 8:30 PM ET, with both teams determined to advance in the Copa Libertadores.
