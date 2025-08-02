Racing Queensland Updates July Racing Program for Trainers

BRISBANE, Australia — Racing Queensland announced significant updates to its racing program for the month of July on July 6, 2025.

Nominations for upcoming race meetings are now open on the Ozchase platform. Trainers are advised that any previously entered nominations for Q2 Thursday or Q1 Saturday races have been deleted.

As a result, trainers must re-submit their nominations in order to participate in the amended racing program. The updated racing schedules can be accessed on the Racing Queensland website.

Officials urge all trainers to act quickly to ensure their horses are registered for the revised events, emphasizing the importance of community engagement in the racing calendar.

For more information, trainers can visit the Racing Queensland website for the latest updates and details regarding the new racing programs.