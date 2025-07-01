Radek Faksa Returns to Dallas Stars on Three-Year Deal

Dallas, TX — The Dallas Stars have signed center Radek Faksa to a three-year contract, averaging $2 million annually. The move comes as teams gear up for upcoming NHL free agency.

This decision marks Faksa’s return to the Stars after a stint with the St. Louis Blues. Last season, he played 70 games, scoring five goals and ten assists. Known for his defensive skills, Faksa has spent much of his career on the Stars’ shutdown line against top opponents.

In his ten-year tenure, Faksa has participated in six Stanley Cup Playoffs, reaching the Western Conference Final three times and the Stanley Cup Final in 2020. His playoff experience is seen as a valuable asset for the Stars.

Faksa’s signing follows the acquisition of centerman Nick Bjugstad by the Blues, leaving a vacancy that often occupied by Faksa. Coach Jim Montgomery utilized Faksa in various situations, including a reliable playoff line alongside Alexey Toropchenko and Nathan Walker.

The Stars hope that Faksa’s return will strengthen their playoff hopes moving forward, giving them a seasoned presence on the ice.