Radiohead Announces First Tour in Seven Years for November 2025

LONDON, England — Iconic British band Radiohead has announced their first tour in seven years, set to begin in November 2025. The band will perform four nights at the O2 Arena in London, as well as additional shows in Berlin, Bologna, Copenhagen, and Madrid.

Drummer Philip Selway confirmed the tour, stating that the band reunited last year to rehearse and felt a strong desire to reconnect with their music. “After a seven year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us,” Selway noted.

Radiohead, which last performed together in 2018, has kept its members busy with various side projects during the hiatus. Frontman Thom Yorke has released solo music and collaborated with the band The Smile, while guitarist Jonny Greenwood has pursued film scoring. Bassist Colin Greenwood has recently worked with Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, and Ed O’Brien released his debut solo album in 2020.

The tour will kick off in Madrid on November 4, ending in Berlin on December 12. Ticket registration opens on September 5 at 10 a.m. BST and will remain open until September 7 at 10 p.m. BST.

This tour marks the band’s return to the stage and brings an end to a long hiatus, enhancing excitement among fans eager for live performances.