Radiohead Breaks Attendance Record at London’s O2 Arena

London, United Kingdom – Radiohead has set a new attendance record at The O2 Arena in London after playing four sold-out nights at the venue from November 21 to 25. Each show attracted over 22,000 fans, with the final concert drawing a record-breaking audience of 22,355, surpassing Metallica’s previous record held since 2017.

Christian D’Acuna, senior programming director of The O2, celebrated the achievement, saying, “These past four record-breaking nights will go down in the venue’s history. We knew how special these exclusive shows would be, and we’re so grateful to the band for bringing them to The O2.”

Radiohead, known for their innovative and experimental sound, last toured seven years ago. The band’s recent concerts included a variety of songs from their extensive discography, with each night featuring different set lists. D’Acuna noted that the shows would be remembered for years to come due to their unique performances.

The recent performances not only offered incredible music but also aimed to make a positive impact on the community. A portion of the ticket sales was donated to Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) and grassroots music venues. Radiohead matched the amount raised from ticket sales for this cause.

Additionally, during the concerts, drummer Philip Selway highlighted the importance of mental health awareness, promoting the charity Samaritans. Volunteers from the charity were present at the events to raise awareness and collect donations, aimed particularly at addressing men’s mental health issues.

After concluding their London shows, Radiohead will continue their European tour, scheduled to perform in Copenhagen and Berlin next month. Although tickets for their current tour are sold out, fans can find tickets through reputable secondary sellers. Fans eagerly await if the band will announce any additional dates for 2026.