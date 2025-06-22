Rafael Devers Hits First Home Run with Giants Against Former Team

SAN FRANCISCO — Rafael Devers hit his first home run as a member of the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, helping the team secure a victory against his former club, the Boston Red Sox. The designated hitter, who previously struggled with an 0-for-5 performance a day earlier, connected on a two-run shot in the bottom of the third inning.

Devers, 28, hit a 0-1 fastball to straightaway left field, extending the Giants’ lead to 3-0. The Giants managed to hold off a late rally from the Red Sox, winning the game 3-2. After the game, Devers, speaking through an interpreter, remarked about his friend, Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello, saying, “He’s my brother out there. But we know once we cross that line, we’re competing with each other, and whoever wins, wins. It was us this time.”

Reflecting on the significance of the home run following his departure from Boston just a week prior, Devers claimed, “Nothing more special than any other home run that I’ve hit. I’m just happy I could contribute to the team’s win.” This home run followed another close call where a ball he hit the previous day was caught at the wall in left-center, a hit that would have cleared the fence in five other MLB stadiums.

Devers’ new manager, Bob Melvin, commented on how Devers’ swing suits Oracle Park, saying, “This park kind of plays that way to lefties as well.” Devers was traded for four players after spending nearly nine years with the Red Sox, where his exit was mired in controversy. He turned down a request to play first base when a teammate got injured and expressed displeasure about being moved off third base after Boston signed another player during spring training.

Although Devers has attempted to move on from his past, he indicated that he believed the Red Sox should have shown him more respect. “I put up some good numbers in Boston, and I feel like I earned some respect,” Devers said before Friday’s game, referencing his 15 home runs for the team this season.

Giants starting pitcher observed a change in Devers’ demeanor after hitting the home run. “As soon as he hit it, it almost looked like a weight fell off his shoulders,” Roupp said, adding, “We expect many more from him in that area. He’s going to be a huge help.” Devers received multiple ovations from Giants fans but did not hear anything from his former teammates as he rounded the bases. “I did not hear anything,” Devers said with a smile. “I was just running the bases and making sure I touched home and get to the dugout. There are beautiful fans here in San Francisco, and I’m just enjoying the moment right now.”