Sports
Rafael Devers Makes First Base Debut with Giants After Trade from Red Sox
ATLANTA — Rafael Devers made his first appearance at first base for the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves. This debut follows a notable trade from the Boston Red Sox, where Devers had previously refused to play the position.
During the game, Devers picked up a routine throw from second baseman Thairo Estrada to complete the final out of the second inning without any errors. The Braves struggled at the plate, striking out 14 times, while Devers contributed offensively, going 2 for 5 with an RBI in the Giants’ victory.
After the game, Devers expressed a preference for playing defense over being a designated hitter. He stated, “It keeps me active. It keeps my head out of just thinking about the next at-bat. I’m the kind of player that likes to be active, likes to be on the field.”
Devers was traded to the Giants in June after his relationship with Red Sox management soured. He had signed a 10-year, $313.5 million contract in 2023 but faced challenges when the Red Sox signed Gold Glove third baseman Rafael Devers during spring training. The team requested Devers to move to designated hitter, but he hesitated at first.
When Boston’s first baseman suffered a season-ending injury, the team offered Devers another chance to play first base, but he declined. After the trade, Devers committed to training for the position and indicated he was open to playing first once he felt comfortable.
On why he chose to play first base for the Giants, Devers mentioned that he felt he had “earned some respect” during his time in Boston. He added that he would have considered the switch earlier had it been proposed at the beginning of spring training.
Since joining the Giants, Devers has struggled at the plate, batting .219 with two home runs and 10 RBIs in 29 games as the designated hitter. In contrast, he had a successful run with the Red Sox, batting .272 with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs in 73 games.
A three-time All-Star, Devers is a .277 career hitter with 217 home runs over nine seasons and was expected to provide a boost to a Giants offense that was ranked 23rd in the majors for runs per game.
With this win, the Giants halted a six-game losing streak and moved within 2.5 games of a wild-card playoff position.
Recent Posts
- Yates Earns Save After Scott’s Injury in Dodgers’ Win Over Twins
- Man Dies, Woman Injured in Glendale House Fire
- Study Reveals Mixed Accuracy in FDA-Authorized COVID-19 Antigen Tests
- Germany Faces Spain in Epic Women’s Euro 2025 Semifinal
- KFC Launches ‘Kentucky Fried Comeback’ with Free Chicken Offer
- Phoenix Suns Sign Former Lakers Guard Jordan Goodwin Off Waivers
- German Women’s National Team Advances to Semi-Finals After Thrilling Win
- T-Mobile Raises Subscriber Estimates Amid Strong Demand
- Taylor Townsend Triumphs Over Tatjana Maria at Mubadala Citi DC Open
- Salma Paralluelo bounces back to help Spain at Euro 2025
- Tesla Faces Economic Challenges as Q2 Earnings Fall Short
- Broadcom Shares Drop Amid Delays in AI Infrastructure Project
- QuantumScape Soars Ahead of Earnings, Sparked by Production Breakthrough
- Broadcom Faces Stock Decline Amid AI Project Delays
- Trump’s Name in Epstein Files Sparks Controversy
- Pokémon GO Fest 2025: Max Finale to Feature Epic Battles and New Pokémon
- Kentucky Congressman Jamie Comer Faces Scrutiny Over National Investigations
- Alexia Putellas and Olga Ríos End Their Three-Year Relationship
- England’s Agyemang and Kelly Spark Dramatic Comeback in Euro 2025 Semifinal
- Federal Judge Delays Decision on Abrego Garcia’s Release Amid Smuggling Charges