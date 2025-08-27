Rafael Devers Struggles as Giants Slide After Trade

San Francisco, CA – Rafael Devers has faced challenges since his trade to the San Francisco Giants on June 15, as the team has struggled on the field. Devers is currently batting .226 with a .746 OPS, contributing to the Giants’ disappointing record of 63-68, which reflects a significant decline from their earlier 41-31 standing at the time of the trade.

The 28-year-old infielder has participated in 59 games for the Giants, recording 10 home runs, 25 RBIs, and 35 walks. Despite these numbers, his performance has not met expectations, and the Giants have posted a 22-37 record during his time with the team. Devers aims to improve as the season progresses and assist in stabilizing the struggling roster.

Meanwhile, other players traded by the Red Sox in 2025 are experiencing varied success with their new teams. Quinn Priester, who moved to the Milwaukee Brewers, has shone with an impressive 11-2 record and a 3.44 ERA over 24 appearances. His performance has been underscored by 104 strikeouts in 128 ⅓ innings, indicating his potential as a key player for Milwaukee.

Additionally, Sean Newcomb has performed well with the Oakland Athletics, achieving a 1.71 ERA in 29 relief outings. The 30-year-old right-hander has struck out 43 batters while limiting his opponents to a .211 batting average.

In contrast, Blaze Jordan, traded to the St. Louis Cardinals, has struggled at the Triple-A level, hitting only .129 for Memphis. Similarly, Zach Penrod has faced difficulties with a 5.40 ERA for the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate, failing to find consistency in his outings.

The Red Sox continue to monitor these trades, while Devers looks to regain his form to help the Giants make a late-season push.