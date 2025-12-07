Rafael Ithier, Salsa Icon and Founder of El Gran Combo, Dies at 99

San Juan, Puerto Rico — Renowned Puerto Rican musician Rafael Ithier, the founder of the legendary salsa orchestra El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, passed away on Saturday at the age of 99 due to health complications, family representatives confirmed.

Ithier’s death marks a significant loss for the salsa genre, where he was celebrated as a pivotal figure. ‘Today, the salsa universe loses one of its most important pillars,’ wrote salsa artist Víctor Manuelle on his social media. Ithier, who founded El Gran Combo in 1962, was known not just as the orchestra’s director but also as an arranger and pianist.

His musical journey began in his childhood. Born on August 29, 1926, in San Juan, Ithier was raised in the Monacillos neighborhood of Río Piedras. He developed a passion for music at an early age, learning guitar at ten. By 1941, he had started his professional career with the Conjunto Hawaiano, managed by Fermín Machuca.

Ithier served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and later joined Rafael Cortijo’s band, where he honed his skills as a musician and leader. In 1962, after disagreements within Cortijo’s group, he took the monumental step of forming El Gran Combo.

Under Ithier’s leadership, the orchestra became a cultural cornerstone in Puerto Rico and beyond, known as ‘La Universidad de la Salsa’ for its influence on the genre. The group has recorded over 70 albums, with the latest release titled ‘En Cuarentena’ in 2021. Ithier was instrumental in maintaining the high standards and discipline within the orchestra, ensuring it operated smoothly.

Throughout his long career, Ithier faced challenges, including significant lineup changes and industry controversies. Even as he reduced his public performances due to health issues in recent years, he remained the guiding force behind the orchestra. Ithier’s legacy is reflected in the countless musicians who have passed through the ranks of El Gran Combo and the joy their music has brought to fans across the world.

Ithier is survived by his wife, Carmen Soto, and several children and grandchildren. Funeral details will be revealed in the coming days, following his family’s wishes.