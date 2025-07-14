Rafael Nadal Scores Hole-in-One Amidst Golf Championship Prep

Port d’Alcudia, Spain — Rafael Nadal, the 39-year-old tennis legend, celebrated a remarkable hole-in-one while golfing at Alcanada Golf Club in Mallorca this week. The achievement came during a friendly round with friends on the par-3 14th hole, where he struck the ball from a distance of 167 meters.

In a light-hearted post on X, Nadal expressed his excitement, writing, “A Hole-in-One doesn’t happen every day!” He will look to carry this momentum as he prepares to compete in the Balearic Golf Championship next week on the same course.

This achievement marks Nadal’s transition from the ATP Tour to golf, where he hopes to find similar successes. Earlier this month, the PGA Tour featured a video analyzing Nadal’s golf swing, noting its unique style influenced by his famous left-handed tennis backhand. The video has gained over 2 million views on the platform.

Nadal is known for his exceptional tennis career, registering 4,009 aces, but with this recent hole-in-one, he showcases his talent in a different sport while his former tennis rivals compete at Wimbledon.