Rafaela’s Late Heroics Lead Red Sox Past Orioles 3-2

BALTIMORE — Ceddanne Rafaela made a dramatic appearance for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night, hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning to secure a 3-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. This crucial hit came after the Red Sox had faced a minor setback earlier in the game.

Rafaela connected with a pitch from left-hander Keegan Akin, driving the ball over the left-center field wall. This shot was Rafaela’s third go-ahead home run in the ninth inning or later this season, tying him with stars like Shohei Ohtani and William Contreras for the most in Major League Baseball.

The Red Sox, now 60-67 on the season, have won six out of their last seven games on the road, a trend they aim to continue with their ace, Garrett Crochet, on the mound for the final game of this series.

Earlier in the game, Rafaela had the chance to redeem himself after he and teammate Jarren Duran misplayed a ball in the seventh inning. This miscue allowed the Orioles to score, placing the Sox in a perilous situation. In that inning, Brayan Bello nearly finished a strong outing but walked Dylan Beavers, leading to a critical fly ball that fell between Rafaela and Duran, allowing Beavers to score the go-ahead run.

Despite the late-inning drama, the Red Sox pressured Akin in the eighth inning but could not capitalize on a two-on, no-out situation. Aroldis Chapman managed to close the game for the Red Sox, earning his 26th save as the Orioles went down in order in the ninth inning.

The game started with both teams trading runs. Roman Anthony hit a leadoff home run for the Red Sox, while the Orioles responded in the second inning due to a flukey play that saw Connor Wong‘s passed ball contribute to a run for Baltimore.

Brayan Bello finished with a solid performance, allowing just two runs across 6⅔ innings. He has kept his ERA at a commendable 2.99 as he continues to impress on the mound. His strong outing included six strikeouts and only one walk, maintaining his effectiveness throughout the game.

After this victory, the Red Sox aim to build on their success, with hopes of making a late-season push for the playoffs.