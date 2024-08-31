Sports
Raheem Sterling Joins Arsenal on Season-Long Loan from Chelsea
Raheem Sterling has completed a season-long loan move from Chelsea to Arsenal. The announcement was made by both clubs shortly after the Premier League transfer window closed.
The 29-year-old winger has an extensive career, having already won every domestic honour possible, including four Premier League titles and five Football League Cups. Sterling has made 379 appearances in the English top flight, netting 123 goals and providing 63 assists.
Raheem began his football journey at QPR before transferring to Liverpool’s youth academy, where he made his debut for the senior team in 2012. He earned his first England cap that same year and subsequently moved to Manchester City in 2015. During his seven years with City, he won multiple titles and accolades, later joining Chelsea in 2022.
Notably, Sterling has been capped 82 times by the England national team and played a significant role in their journey to the finals of Euro 2020. His individual achievements include being named FWA Footballer of the Year for the 2018/19 season and being included in the PFA’s Team of the Year.
At Arsenal, Raheem is expected to bring his wealth of experience and skill as the club embraces new talent. This move comes amid a series of transfers as the summer window has concluded, signaling significant changes in many top clubs.
