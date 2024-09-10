Rahul Gandhi Claims Congress Has Diminished Modi’s Influence

In a recent statement at Georgetown University in Washington, Rahul Gandhi, the former president of the Congress party, asserted that the Congress has effectively diminished the influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi expressed that the Congress party has a significant political heritage dating back to Mahatma Gandhi, which equips it with powerful qualities as a political organization. He reflected on the challenges faced by the party during the elections, noting a conversation with the party treasurer concerning the complications arising from frozen accounts.

Despite these challenges, Gandhi highlighted that the Congress party succeeded in its campaign, suggesting that they managed to “destroy the idea of Modi.” He pointed out that Modi’s current behavior in Parliament indicates that he is “psychologically trapped” and unable to cope with the shifting political landscape.

Gandhi’s remarks coincide with a notable shift in the composition of the Lok Sabha, where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) no longer holds a single-party majority. The BJP’s representation has decreased from 303 seats in the previous election to 240, while the Congress party has seen substantial gains, increasing its tally from 52 to 99 seats.

This change has allowed the Congress party to claim the position of Leader of Opposition for the first time in a decade, a role that has been assigned to Rahul Gandhi.