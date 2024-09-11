Rahul Gandhi Faces Criticism for Meeting with Ilhan Omar During US Visit

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi‘s recent trip to the United States has sparked significant controversy in India as prominent leaders of the BJP criticize his meeting with US lawmaker Ilhan Omar.

Omar is known for her critical stance on India’s policies and has faced accusations regarding her ideological bias towards the country. During his three-day visit, Rahul Gandhi met with several US lawmakers, including Omar, which has led to backlash from the ruling party in India.

At a press conference on Wednesday, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi expressed concern over Gandhi’s actions. He stated, “Rahul Gandhi is known for spewing anti-India venom, but what he has done this time is concerning. He became the first Leader of the Opposition to meet US MP Ilhan, who is infamous for taking an anti-India stand.”

Trivedi accused Gandhi of further attaching himself to what he termed as his “anti-India friends,” indicating that the meeting was a reckless act that could have serious implications.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also criticized Gandhi’s decision to meet with Omar. In a post on social media platform X, he questioned, “Why did Rahul Gandhi have to meet her? Why is he engaging with the most radical anti-India elements on every foreign trip? In BJP virodh – desh virodh is ok?”