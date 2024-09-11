Politics
Rahul Gandhi Faces Criticism for Meeting with Ilhan Omar During US Visit
New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi‘s recent trip to the United States has sparked significant controversy in India as prominent leaders of the BJP criticize his meeting with US lawmaker Ilhan Omar.
Omar is known for her critical stance on India’s policies and has faced accusations regarding her ideological bias towards the country. During his three-day visit, Rahul Gandhi met with several US lawmakers, including Omar, which has led to backlash from the ruling party in India.
At a press conference on Wednesday, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi expressed concern over Gandhi’s actions. He stated, “Rahul Gandhi is known for spewing anti-India venom, but what he has done this time is concerning. He became the first Leader of the Opposition to meet US MP Ilhan, who is infamous for taking an anti-India stand.”
Trivedi accused Gandhi of further attaching himself to what he termed as his “anti-India friends,” indicating that the meeting was a reckless act that could have serious implications.
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also criticized Gandhi’s decision to meet with Omar. In a post on social media platform X, he questioned, “Why did Rahul Gandhi have to meet her? Why is he engaging with the most radical anti-India elements on every foreign trip? In BJP virodh – desh virodh is ok?”
Recent Posts
- Gani Adams Critiques President Tinubu’s Administration in Open Letter
- Survivor of September 11th Attacks Shares His Story and Lessons Learned
- Claims of Kamala Harris Wearing Disguised Earpieces During Debate Debunked
- Belarus Defense Ministry Official Claims Pokémon Go as Intelligence Tool
- Trump and Harris Clash Over Foreign Policy in Latest Presidential Debate
- Borno State Government Responds to Flood Disaster in Maiduguri
- Leaders Gather for 9/11 Commemoration at Ground Zero
- Astronaut Frank L. Culbertson Jr Reflects on 9/11 from Space
- Fort Lauderdale Mayor Warns of Legal Challenges Amid New Homelessness Legislation
- Gospel Music Star Dele Gold Passes Away
- Kamala Harris Highlights John McCain in Presidential Debate
- U.S. Commemorates 23rd Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks Amidst Political Landscape
- Roberto Luongo Makes a Splash in Beer League Hockey
- Commemoration of the 23rd Anniversary of September 11 Attacks
- 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Pakistan, Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR
- Bafana Bafana Secures Dramatic Victory Against South Sudan
- Malaika Arora’s Father Passes Away: Investigation Underway
- Janhvi Kapoor Makes South Indian Film Debut in Devara: Part 1
- Public Demonstration for Justice for Fallen Artist Mohbad
- The Amazing Race Canada Renewed for Season 11