Raiders’ Brock Bowers Questionable for Monday Night Football

Las Vegas, NV – The Las Vegas Raiders opened Week 1 with a victory over the New England Patriots, but the win came with concerns after tight end Brock Bowers suffered a knee injury. The injury followed an impressive performance, raising doubts about his availability for the upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

On September 13, ESPN’s Ryan McFadden reported that Bowers is questionable for the game. Despite this, Raiders coach Pete Carroll expressed optimism regarding the team’s top pass catcher. Carroll stated he expects Bowers to be available, albeit potentially in a limited role.

If Bowers is unable to perform at full capacity, quarterback Geno Smith may look to Michael Mayer for support. Bowers has confidence in Mayer, saying, “He’s a man. He went out there [against the Patriots] and played the way he always plays. He’s a baller, and when he gets the ball, he does great things with it.”

Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly praised Mayer on September 12, noting the importance of having depth at the tight end position. “Not many people have the luxury of two talented players like that,” Kelly commented. He also mentioned Ian, another tight end who has played significant snaps, emphasizing the importance of having multiple options in the NFL.

During a press conference on September 13, Bowers provided an update on his injury, stating, “It’s hard to say. I’m going to keep working at it and see how I feel the rest of the day, tomorrow, and the next day ultimately. So, we’ll see.” Should Bowers participate in the game, he will be required to wear a knee brace, which he described as “not ideal,” but he added, “Whatever they want me to do, I’ll do.”

As the game approaches, Bowers’ status remains uncertain, but indications suggest he may take the field, whether in full capacity or with restrictions.