Raiders Claim LB Brennan Jackson Off Waivers from Rams

Las Vegas, NV — The Las Vegas Raiders have claimed linebacker Brennan Jackson off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams. Jackson was selected in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft after playing at Washington State. He made his NFL debut in seven games last season, starting once.

During his rookie season, Jackson logged 56 snaps on special teams and 47 defensive snaps. With the addition of Jackson, the Raiders must make a corresponding roster move to accommodate him.

This move could involve placing a player, such as quarterback Aidan O'Connell, on injured reserve with designation to return or cutting a player from their initial 53-man roster. Although linebacker is not a position the Raiders were expected to target on the waiver wire, they made the claim based on available talent at their spot in the waiver order.

As it stands, the Raiders’ linebacker group includes Elandon Roberts, Germaine Pratt, Devin White, Jamal Adams, Tommy Eichenberg, Cody Lindenberg, and now Brennan Jackson. The addition of Jackson brings the total number of linebackers to seven, which is considered a significant depth.

Linebacker isn’t the only position where the Raiders have plenty of depth. Both the offensive line and the defensive line also consist of ten players each.