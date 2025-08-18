Raiders, 49ers Prepare for Preseason Game Amid Injuries

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers held a joint practice Thursday ahead of their upcoming preseason game, but injuries loomed large for both teams.

49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa sat out the practice session due to neck soreness, while left guard Ben Bartch was sidelined with an elbow injury. Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty managed to score a 72-yard touchdown despite being largely contained by the 49ers’ defense during the practice.

“He learns and he grows with every single experience,” said Raiders quarterback Geno Smith of Jeanty. “He definitely took another step today.”

The joint practice drew over 2,000 fans to the Raiders’ facility, and the teams will meet again for their preseason game Saturday at Allegiant Stadium, which boasts a notably different atmosphere compared to the outdoor practice field.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan plans to allow some starters, potentially including quarterback Brock Purdy, to play against the Raiders. However, numerous key players will be absent due to injuries, leading Shanahan to comment on the increased pressure on the remaining players.

“I think there are three healthy starters on defense right now,” Shanahan said, expressing the challenge of filling roster spots. The list of injured players includes cornerbacks Tre Brown and Upton Stout, safety Jason Pinnock, and defensive end Robert Beal.

Meanwhile, the Raiders appear healthier, although rookie wide receiver Dont’e Thornton left practice after a minor injury. The intensity of the practice increased amid rising temperatures, but skirmishes were kept to a minimum.

“We come here to play good football and get better,” said Raiders coach Pete Carroll. “I think both sides did a great job of showing that.”

Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker received support from Smith after a dropped pass, going on to catch two touchdowns later in the session, illustrating the team’s focus on learning and improvement.

49ers players noted the familiarity of facing the Raiders’ defense, as Carroll, previously with the Seahawks, incorporates strategies reminiscent of his tenure there. Purdy acknowledged the evolving performance of the Raiders’ defensive line, especially when matched against their own offensive players.

The injury toll also hit the 49ers’ offensive line as Andre Dillard was moved to season-ending injured reserve. Shanahan discussed the need for depth, especially with multiple key players out.

Despite the challenges, both teams are preparing for kickoff, with McCaffrey’s return seen as a significant boost for the 49ers. He demonstrated his ability on the field, reaffirming the high expectations of his performance as the season approaches.

In the lead-up to the game, Shanahan and Purdy remain optimistic, focusing on recovery and readiness while minimizing on-field conflicts during practices.