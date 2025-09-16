Raiders Face Chargers in Monday Night Showdown

Las Vegas, NV – The Las Vegas Raiders will host the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC West matchup on Monday night at Allegiant Stadium, with kickoff set for 10 p.m. ET. Both teams come into the game with a record of 1-0 after winning their respective season openers.

Raiders running back Zamir White is expected to play a crucial role in the game. Betting odds as of Monday evening show the Chargers favored by 3.5 points, with a total points line set at 46.5. Oddsmakers have given the Chargers a 63% chance to win according to simulations run by sports betting analytics.

Dimers has simulated the game 10,000 times, predicting a final score of 24-21 in favor of the Chargers. However, both teams have equal chances, at 50%, of covering the spread, while the total score may stay under the line with a 53% probability. As game day arrives, bettors are keenly interested in player prop bets that could impact their wallets.

According to predictions, Las Vegas’ Ashton Jeanty is favored to score the first touchdown of the game, with a 14.5% probability, and a 50.7% chance to score at any time during the game. Other notable players include Chargers’ running back Omarion Hampton and quarterback Justin Herbert, who are expected to lead their team in rushing and passing yards, respectively.

The action at Allegiant Stadium is highly anticipated, with fans eager for an exciting night of football. As always, those participating in sports betting are reminded to gamble responsibly, and resources are available for anyone who may need help with gambling issues.