Raiders Face Second-Round Draft Pick Holdout Issues

Las Vegas, Nevada — The Las Vegas Raiders are confronted with a significant issue as training camp approaches: unsigned second-round draft picks. Specifically, Jack Bech, the Raiders’ No. 58 overall pick from TCU, is among a group of 30 second-rounders who have yet to finalize contracts ahead of training camp.

With most rookie classes reporting this week, the urgency is palpable. The Raiders’ rookies are scheduled to report Thursday, and the first full-squad training camp practice is set for July 23. The delay in securing contracts stems from disputes over guaranteed money, a contentious issue that has left many teams and players in a stalemate.

“The negotiations around guaranteed money are crucial,” noted an NFL source familiar with the situation. “Teams are hesitant to meet the new expectations set by other franchises, like the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns, which have influenced the trend.”

As the situation stands, the Raiders are among the few teams that have yet to sign their top draft picks. While all other ten draft picks from the Raiders have secured contracts, Bech’s future remains uncertain. He has the potential to start in Week 1, playing alongside Jakobi Meyers, but his ability to participate in training camp is essential for his development.

Though this issue is largely affecting the Raiders, it reflects a wider league challenge, with other teams grappling with similar holdouts. As of now, 25 second-round players remain unsigned, and many are in danger of missing critical training time. The NFL and its players are looking for solutions to resolve these disputes before the camps officially begin.

Despite the setbacks, excitement builds as the start of the 2025 football season approaches. With ongoing negotiations, fans hope for quick resolutions to get all players reporting to camp on time.