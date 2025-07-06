Raiders Prepare for 2025 Season with Major Roster Changes

Las Vegas, NV – After a disappointing 4-13 season in 2024, the Las Vegas Raiders are making significant changes as they prepare for the 2025 NFL season. Head coach Antonio Pierce has been replaced by Pete Carroll, who achieved at least seven wins in each of his 14 seasons leading the Seattle Seahawks.

The Raiders finished last in their division last year, but hope to turn things around with a restructured roster. A major factor in this transformation is the teams’ new quarterback, Geno Smith, who was acquired through a trade with the Seahawks.

Smith, who made the Pro Bowl in his final two seasons in Seattle, threw 50 touchdowns against just 20 interceptions, marking a substantial improvement over the Raiders’ previous quarterbacks. The team also focused on upgrading its rushing attack, drafting Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick. Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards and scored 29 touchdowns in college, second only to Barry Sanders.

On defense, the Raiders retained key players like star pass rusher Maxx Crosby while adding new talent to strengthen the unit. Strategies include focusing on smaller contracts and later-round draft picks to enhance depth, especially at linebacker. New defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has a challenging task ahead, with a reworked defense aiming to perform better than last season’s 25th-ranked unit.

The Raiders will aim to break their playoff drought, building on their acquisitions while refining their game plan ahead of the new season. Smith’s capability to lead a strong offensive resurgence and a bolstered defensive roster provides a glimpse of hope for Raiders fans.

As they gear up for the 2025 campaign, the team’s Super Bowl odds sit at +15000, reflecting the uphill battle they face in a competitive AFC West division. The franchise aims to turn this around and make a significant impact this coming season.