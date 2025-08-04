Sports
Raiders Safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. Breaks Fibula in Training Camp Collision
HENDERSON, Nev. — Safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. suffered a broken fibula during a training camp practice at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Johnson collided with defensive end Maxx Crosby while trying to tackle running back Raheem Mostert.
The injury occurred as Johnson attempted to make the tackle. The 29-year-old was carted off the field as he suffered the injury, which will end his season before it even started. An MRI is scheduled to assess if there is any additional damage.
Johnson had been in a fierce competition for a rotational role in the Raiders’ secondary, receiving first-team reps when the defense utilized three safeties on the field. He and fellow safety Jeremy Chinn were expected to fill traditional safety spots, while Isaiah Pola-Mao would play nickel.
Having signed a one-year deal with the Raiders this offseason, Johnson was eager to showcase his skills. In a recent video on the team’s official website, he expressed his desire for an opportunity to prove himself. Following the injury, Johnson made light of the situation, humorously wondering if he could get a handicap sticker.
Diving deeper into his career, Johnson was a second-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2019. Over his professional career, spanning five teams, he has played in 83 games, recording 199 tackles, 15 passes defended, and four interceptions. In recent seasons, he has primarily contributed on special teams.
The Raiders are currently in a rebuilding phase after hiring Pete Carroll as their head coach. Carroll’s leadership strategy may instill stability in the team, which also recently acquired former Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.
Recent Posts
- Dominik Mysterio Gears Up for SummerSlam Title Defense
- Raquel Rodriguez Adapts Style Following Criticism from Kevin Nash
- Congressman Flood Hosts Town Hall at University of Nebraska-Lincoln
- Khachanov Outlasts Ruud to Reach Canadian Open Quarter-finals
- Belize Unveils NDC 3.0 to Strengthen Climate Action Efforts
- Bryce Harper’s Odd Handshake Becomes Viral Sensation During Game
- Naomi Retains Title in Thrilling SummerSlam Triple Threat Match
- Aída Cuevas’ Daughter Cancels Wedding to Coach Boris Stern
- Kentucky Distilleries Face Bankruptcy Amid Economic Struggles
- Phillies Edge Tigers with Sánchez’s Eight Innings of Dominance
- Michigan Football Faces Challenges in Secondary and Special Teams
- Yankees Eyeing Star Infielder Luis Arráez This Offseason
- Impact of TV Show Renewals and Upcoming Premieres for Summer 2025
- Trump Deploys Nuclear Submarines Amid Medvedev’s Provocative Statements
- Red Sox Prospect Jhostynxon Garcia Named Player of the Week
- Roman Reigns and LA Knight Spotted Backstage at Monday Night RAW
- Exciting MLB Trade Deadline Sees Major Player Movements
- Brewers Trade Cortes to Padres, Acquire Lockridge at Deadline
- Brian Kelly Praises Transfer Player Ahead of LSU’s Season Opener
- Blue Jays Seek Victory Against Struggling Rockies in Monday Clash