Raiders Safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. Breaks Fibula in Training Camp Collision

HENDERSON, Nev. — Safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. suffered a broken fibula during a training camp practice at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Johnson collided with defensive end Maxx Crosby while trying to tackle running back Raheem Mostert.

The injury occurred as Johnson attempted to make the tackle. The 29-year-old was carted off the field as he suffered the injury, which will end his season before it even started. An MRI is scheduled to assess if there is any additional damage.

Johnson had been in a fierce competition for a rotational role in the Raiders’ secondary, receiving first-team reps when the defense utilized three safeties on the field. He and fellow safety Jeremy Chinn were expected to fill traditional safety spots, while Isaiah Pola-Mao would play nickel.

Having signed a one-year deal with the Raiders this offseason, Johnson was eager to showcase his skills. In a recent video on the team’s official website, he expressed his desire for an opportunity to prove himself. Following the injury, Johnson made light of the situation, humorously wondering if he could get a handicap sticker.

Diving deeper into his career, Johnson was a second-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2019. Over his professional career, spanning five teams, he has played in 83 games, recording 199 tackles, 15 passes defended, and four interceptions. In recent seasons, he has primarily contributed on special teams.

The Raiders are currently in a rebuilding phase after hiring Pete Carroll as their head coach. Carroll’s leadership strategy may instill stability in the team, which also recently acquired former Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.