Raiders Seek to Evaluate Defensive Talent Against Chargers

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – Nov 29, 2025 – The Las Vegas Raiders will face the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday in a key matchup that could solidify their status as playoff spoilers. With a record of 2-9, the Raiders are virtually eliminated from postseason contention, but they hope to assess their roster for future growth.

As the Raiders prepare for the game, focus will be on their young defensive players, especially the defensive tackles. Maxx Crosby remains a standout, but the defensive line struggles for support. Jonah Laulu and Thomas Booker IV have yet to demonstrate consistent performance, leaving fans eager to see how rookies like JJ Pegues step up.

Coach responsibilities include evaluating who will be part of the team’s long-term plan. Defensive tackle Adam Butler, who has led in consistency over the last two seasons, is approaching age 32, raising questions about his future with the team.

The Chargers, meanwhile, are also fighting for a playoff spot, tied for the AFC Wild Card. Their offensive line has faced challenges, particularly without offensive tackle Joe Alt, who is out for the season. This vulnerability presents an opportunity for the Raiders’ defensive players to make an impact.

“This game is critical for showcasing our young talent,” said a team spokesperson. “We want to see who can rise to the occasion.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. PST on CBS. The outcome could hold significant implications for both teams as they look toward the future.